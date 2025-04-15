Family of Temple nursing student killed in domestic violence act establishes scholarship in her memory

The Brief The family of 20-year-old Milan Jones is fundraising for a scholarship in her memory. Scholarship will serve Temple nursing students on the same career path as Milan who was also a Temple student. Police say she was killed in an act of domestic violence.



The life of 20-year-old nursing student Milan Jones was tragically cut short last June. The Temple nursing student was murdered in what police called an act of domestic violence.

Amid the months of mourning, her family is channeling their grief and pain into action, making sure Milan’s memory stays alive.

What we know:

Philadelphia Police say 20-year-old Milan Jones was killed in an act of domestic violence in June of last year. They say Tymir Lackey, who was also a Temple student, is charged with her murder.

Family members have said the two were in a relationship.

Police found Milan in an off-campus apartment and say she died from blunt force trauma.

Her family is now holding a walk to help raise money for a scholarship in her name. It would be for Temple nursing students. Milan was a student there studying to be a pediatric nurse.

What they're saying:

"I just feel like anybody male or female, they need to know that they can reach out to others," said a tearful Mildred Ramos, surrounded by family in her Northeast Philadelphia home. Pictures of her beautiful and bright daughter Milan Jones are all she has left after losing her in June of last year.

"I don't want anyone else to go through it. And that is all she wanted to do was help people. So that is why we are doing this," said Mildred Ramos.

Channeling pain into action:

The family is preparing for a walk next month to help jumpstart a recurring scholarship in Milan's name. It will help nursing students at Temple University where Milan was getting ready to enter her third year in the program with the goal of becoming a pediatric nurse.

"We give like a certain amount up front and then we have about five years to finish funding the rest of that money," said her sister-in-law Linsay Ramos.

The walk will happen at Temple's Ambler campus.

"One is .3 miles and that's through a garden. They have a little garden walk and the other loop is .95 miles," said Milan’s brother Angel Ramos.

Sharing their grief:

"You want the world to stop but unfortunately it doesn’t, and you then have to find your place in this new world and find your way through it. And it is tough," Ramos described the family’s pain.

5-year-old Cameron points to herself as a baby in a picture with her auntie Milan who was also her God-mom. The family shared a pin created by Temple administrators and nursing students.

"It has a ladybug on it. It says love shouldn’t hurt and CPH nursing. So that they can carry Milan with them," said Linsay Ramos.

"She was such a bright spot in our lives and in our family and we want people to know her the way we knew her," she added.

What you can do:

The walk is planned for Saturday, May 17th. Participants are asked to pre-register. Information on how to pre-register and details regarding the walk can be found at the Milan Jones New Hope Nursing Scholarship registration page, here.

There is also a Facebook group, Justice for Milan Jones, here, where you can get more information on the walk.