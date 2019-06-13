Fancy living abroad? Idyllic Irish island looking to grow its population with Americans

Arranmore Island, located just a few miles off the northwest beaches of Ireland, is looking to the U.S. for a population boost.

With just 469 people currently occupying the 3-by-5 mile island, officials have penned an open letter to both the United States and Australia in hopes of inviting people to a picturesque potential future home.

The island, defined by dramatic cliffs, sandy beaches and sea caves, has historically been home to traditional industries like farming and fishing. Now, as a reversal to a century of emigration that brought the island’s population down to below 500 people, Arranmore is Ireland’s first offshore digital hub.

“For us, this connection is the electrification of the 21st century,” Adrian Begley of Arranmore Island Community Council said. “Whilst the Irish economy is growing, the islands have been neglected; emigration continues and culture gets lost, but we’re confident that’s all about to change.”

Perhaps a bit surprisingly, the island is now home to graphic designers, mobile game and app developers, photographers and artisan craftspeople.

In a world where business is more global than ever, Arranmore hopes to serve as a point of connection, and as pioneers for islands in fear of losing authenticity, culture and relevance.

“Your commute, no matter where you are, will only ever be 5 minutes,” reads the open letter. “You’ll have the best diving in Ireland on your doorstep and seafood to rival the tastiest New England chowder. There are fewer people here than would fit in a couple of Amtrak carriages, but enough musicians and good Irish whiskey to keep the party going well into the night.”

Whether you’re looking to retire soon or wanting to switch up the fast pace of the American lifestyle, Arranmore seems to promise a new home with both a breathtaking view and high-speed connectivity.