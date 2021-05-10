Fans get vaccines prior to Flyers game and receive free tickets to an upcoming game

75 people were given free tickets to an upcoming Flyers game Monday, because they all chose to get vaccinated at the Flyers’ final game of the season, with the help of Penn Medicine.

Those who got a shot where handed vouchers for two free tickets to a select game next season.

The Flyers say it’s their way of helping the community get back on its feet.

"I think you have seen everybody offer support to the community during the pandemic, whether it’s charitable efforts or food drives. And, this was our way to do that, to show the importance of the vaccination," Senior Vice President of Operations and General Manager Phil Laws explained.

Health care providers gave out the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and people received a souvenir shirt reading, "I took my shot."

