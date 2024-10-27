Fatal officer-involved shooting under investigation in Montgomery County: DA

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele has started an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Upper Moreland Sunday.

According to the DA, at 11:52 a.m., Upper Moreland Township Police received a 911 call for a domestic disturbance at the Commerce Square Apartments in the Willow Grove area of Upper Moreland Township.

Two officers arrived at the location and an 83-year-old woman, a resident, let them inside.

Officers entered the apartment to find a 68-year-old man, also a resident, armed with a handgun.

They say he ignored police commands to drop the firearm and eventually began to raise the firearm up, at which time police fired, fatally wounding the man.

Montgomery County Detectives responded to the scene to investigate the shooting.



