Eagles fans: new traffic routes tested post-game in Philly

By
Published  November 27, 2025 3:24pm EST
Philadelphia Eagles
FOX 29 Philadelphia
The Brief 

    • Eagles fans heading home after Friday's game against the Chicago Bears will experience a new traffic management plan aimed at speeding up their exit from parking lots at Lincoln Financial Field. 
    • The plan includes a route along Darien Street from Pattison Avenue for those heading to the Walt Whitman Bridge/I-76 East. 
    • Fans using parking lots Q, R, V, W or X should note that they cannot access Packer Avenue eastbound at 10th Street.

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles fans heading home after Friday's game against the Chicago Bears will experience a new traffic management plan aimed at speeding up their exit from parking lots at Lincoln Financial Field. 

What we know:

The City of Philadelphia will test a traffic pattern designed to help fans leave parking lots faster. The plan includes a route along Darien Street from Pattison Avenue for those heading to the Walt Whitman Bridge/I-76 East. 

Fans using parking lots Q, R, V, W or X should note that they cannot access Packer Avenue eastbound at 10th Street. Alternative routes include Broad Street, Darien Street and Front Street.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how long the test will last or if it will become a permanent change.

The Source: Information from the City of Philadelphia. 

