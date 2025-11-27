Eagles fans: new traffic routes tested post-game in Philly

The Brief Eagles fans heading home after Friday's game against the Chicago Bears will experience a new traffic management plan aimed at speeding up their exit from parking lots at Lincoln Financial Field. The plan includes a route along Darien Street from Pattison Avenue for those heading to the Walt Whitman Bridge/I-76 East. Fans using parking lots Q, R, V, W or X should note that they cannot access Packer Avenue eastbound at 10th Street.



What we know:

The City of Philadelphia will test a traffic pattern designed to help fans leave parking lots faster. The plan includes a route along Darien Street from Pattison Avenue for those heading to the Walt Whitman Bridge/I-76 East.

Fans using parking lots Q, R, V, W or X should note that they cannot access Packer Avenue eastbound at 10th Street. Alternative routes include Broad Street, Darien Street and Front Street.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how long the test will last or if it will become a permanent change.