Fatal shooting of man, 22, in Allentown under investigation, DA says

Authorities in Allentown are investigating the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man.

The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office says Najeer T. Lane was pronounced dead on Thursday at 12:30 a.m.

According to officials, he was shot on the 1000 block of West Juniata Street in Allentown.

His manner of death was ruled a homicide and an autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Friday.

The shooting is under investigation by the Coroner's Office and the Allentown Police Department with assistance from the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force.