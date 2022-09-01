Jefferson Hospital Shooting: Suspect pleads guilty to several charges, sentenced to 35 to 70 years in prison

The man who fatally shot a coworker at Jefferson University Hospital last October has been sentenced after pleading guilty to criminal charges.

According to the District Attorney's Office, the conviction was secured Wednesday for the fatal shooting of a nursing assistant and the non-fatal shootings of Philadelphia police officers during a subsequent shootout.

The shooting occurred on October 4, 2021, just before midnight. Investigators say 55-year-old Stacey Hayes shot his coworker, 43-year-old Anrae James, six times at close range in a hallway on the ninth floor.

James was pronounced dead a short time later.

After the shooting, Hayes fled the scene in a U-Haul vehicle and was then found by police at the School of the Future at 40th and Parkside.

Authorities say he fired at least 69 rounds from an AR-15 long rifle in a shootout with police.

One of the officers who was seriously wounded in the shootout continues to receive treatment and therapy for his arm, officials say.

Investigators say Hayes legally owned the AR-15 and that a ballistic vest, five rifle magazines with dozens of live rounds and a .40 caliber handgun legally registered to the man were also recovered.

Hayes pled guilty to murder, attempted murder and assault of law enforcement officers, according to the DA's Office.

He was sentenced to 35 to 70 years in prison.

"The criminal legal system today held Stacey Hayes accountable for his violent actions last October, but we cannot pretend that this is the same as justice. Anrae James' children have lost their father, his wife and loved ones lost a dear partner and friend," District Attorney Larry Krasner said. "That tragic reality is regrettably unchanged."

In June, attorneys sued Thomas Jefferson University on behalf of James' family, alleging systemic security failures that resulted in his shooting death.