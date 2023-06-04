Videos show drivers doing illegal donuts, burnouts as crowds take over Philadelphia intersection

Another night of chaos plagued Philadelphia as large crowds brought potential danger to at least one neighborhood in what appears to be a common occurrence over the past several months.

Video submitted to FOX 29 shows several drivers performing illegal donuts and burnouts at the intersection of Cottman and Torresdale avenues in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday night.

Hundreds of people can be seen gathered at the intersection, watching as vehicles screeched dangerously close, performing donuts with people hanging out of the windows.

Smoke from the vehicles' tires fill the air as sparklers were lit in the middle of the road shut down by the spectacle.

Philadelphia police are later seen responding to the disturbance as crowds start to disperse, however, authorities have to release any information related to the incident.

"Once again, our great city of Philadelphia was under siege by criminal activity involving illegal, street-racing," said FOP Lodge #5 President John McNesby. "Another weekend of Philadelphia and state police officers putting themselves in danger to curb this criminal behavior."

This is the latest in a rash of illegal driving and large gatherings popping up across the city. In April, drag racers vandalized police cars in Fishtown and North Philadelphia during similar incidents.