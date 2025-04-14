Fate of Saint Francis of Assisi School in Springfield uncertain after fire destroys building

The Brief On Monday, October 7, 2024, a fire damaged the roof and top floor of the beloved Saint Francis of Assisi School in Springfield. The fire prompted students at the school to move to a nearby school building until further notice. More than six months later, the school community wants to know what's next for rebuilding efforts.



It’s been just over six months since a two-alarm fire destroyed the roof and top floor of the beloved Saint Francis of Assisi School in Springfield.

The fire sent Pre-K, first, and third grade students to the nearby Saint Kevin School building for class.

What they're saying:

After months of fundraising efforts totaling more than $20,000, parents are starting to raise questions about whether the building will be rebuilt after all.

School Principal, Nicole Hamilton, tells FOX 29, information about next steps from the Archdiocese started to spread in the community, which includes relocating instead of rebuilding.

She says that is not what they want as a parish or school community, nor will the school close, and discussions are actively on-going.

"This is where our school belongs," she said over the phone.

Dawn Rosser, a longtime Springfield resident, says she saw the chatter on Facebook from concerned parents and members of the parish.

"Look at how solid that structure is, it’s a beautifully built building, it’s rock solid, it just has to be renovated, and why wouldn’t that be rebuilt, you know?" she said. "Saint Francis is a huge part of the community."

What's next:

A statement from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia confirmed that discussions are ongoing and they are exploring other economical options, and the rebuild costs and how much insurance money will be available is still part of those talks.

"We understand that this period continues to be a significantly challenging one for the entire Saint Francis of Assisi School community and we share in their desire to have this situation resolved as quickly as possible.

Since the fire that destroyed one of the parish school buildings in late 2024, a number of Archdiocesan offices and administrators have been working intensively on this matter. The Archdiocese has maintained communication with the pastor and his staff regarding available insurance funding and how it can be applied to the recovery and rebuilding phases.

The insurance claim for the fire at Saint Francis of Assisi is a complex one divided into a number of sub-claims, most notably for the building and its contents. Substantial funds have already been made available through insurance for costs related to the initial clean up from the fire as well as the stabilization, winterization, and security of the building that was lost.

Discussions have been ongoing with the pastor regarding the amount of insurance funding that will be available to rebuild. While working to obtain cost estimates on a rebuild, we are also discussing other alternatives that may be more economical. Once rebuild cost information is known we will be able to evaluate all options and determine what is the most feasible and best path forward.

It is important to note that reaching the end goal can take a significant amount of time in the wake of a complete building loss. Our Mother of Consolation School suffered a similar fire in March of 2023 and they are still operating from an alternate location while recovery work on their school takes place."

Lindsey Smith, a mom to three students, says they have missed the camaraderie with the younger students since the October fire. However, she remains hopeful.

"I do know the community is strong, and the community is going to be together, the school is going to be rebuilt and we just have to think positively, and keep that in the atmosphere, and just let everybody know that St. Francis is ‘SFA Strong’ for a reason."