Father charged in connection to accidental shooting death of son

article

Prosecutors have charged a Philadelphia father after one of his twin sons accidentally shot and killed the other in earlier this month.

Aleem Gillard, 42, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, firearm violations, endangering the welfare of another person, corruption of minors and related charges.

Investigators say Aleem's 18-year-old son, Fayaadh, fatally shot his twin brother, Suhail, in the chest on the 1100 block of North 63rd Street. Prosecutors described the shooting as a "tragic accident."

RELATED: Charges dropped against twin brother in football star’s death; father under investigation | High school football star shot, killed in Overbrook; brother charged | Father of twin brothers arrested in connection with deadly accidental shooting

Fayaadh had originally been charged with murder, obstruction of justice and related offenses before the charges were dropped Wednesday.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said Aleem showed the boys how to load and unload the gun.

Suhail was a three-time all public league running back for the Mastery Charter Pumas, and had just finished his senior season days before his death.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP