Father, daughter killed in accidental fire in Berks County: officials

article

The Brief Steve Kurtz, 69, and Carolyn Kurts, 34, were killed in a house fire Wednesday morning in Berks County. Investigators said there were no working smoke detectors inside the home. The fire is believed to have originated near the chimney and wood burning stove.



A father and daughter were killed in a Berks County house fire that investigators believe sparked accidentally.

Steve Kurtz, 69, and Carolyn Kurtz, 34, were identified as the victims of the deadly blaze that happened early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say there were no working smoke detectors inside the home.

What we know:

Two officers in Robeson Township found a home on Morgantown Road engulfed in flames around 1 a.m. and tried to contact the people inside.

Officials say the officers tried to enter the home, but the heat was too intense.

Firefighters were called to the scene and found two people, later identified as 69-year-old Steve Kurtz and 34-year-old Carolyn Kurtz, on the first floor.

The father and daughter were brought to a local hospital where they were both pronounced dead.

Investigators later determined that the fire started near the chimney and wood stove, and ruled the cause of the blaze to be accidental.

It was also discovered that there were no working smoke detectors inside the home.

What they're saying:

Firefighters are reminding the public to make sure their homes are equipped with working smoke detectors.

They're also urging people with a wood-burning stove to "ensure that their chimney is cleaned and maintained."