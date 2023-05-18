Father shot in front of infant son in North Philadelphia, suspect sought

Philadelphia police have released video of a suspect they say shot a man who was with his infant son late last week.

The shooting happened on the 3700 block of Germantown Avenue back on Friday, May 12.

According to police, the 32-year-old victim was on the sidewalk with his infant son when he was approached by an unknown male.

The two briefly exchanged words before the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot at the father multiple times.

MORE HEADLINES:

The victim was shot four times in the left leg and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No injuries to the child were reported.

The suspect has been described as a male with a full beard and medium build, wearing a baseball cap and gray hoodie.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police.