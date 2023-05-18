Teen driver killed after car slams into Montgomery County home, catches fire

article

A teenage driver has died after their car slammed into a home in Montgomery County late Wednesday night.

Police responded to the 200 block of Allentown Road in Franconia Township just before 11 p.m. for a report of a crash.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 2016 BMW sedan had veered off the road and crashed into a nearby home.

The car had become fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters battled the fire and the flames did not spread to the home.

The driver of the car, identified as a 16-year-old from Sellersville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five people who were inside the home at the time of the crash were not injured.

The Franconia Township police department is investigating the cause of the crash. While the exact cause has not been determined, police say speed appears to have been a factor.