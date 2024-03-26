Father-son duo accused of shoplifting at Philadelphia Walmart, leaving infant behind: officials

article

A father-son duo were charged after authorities say they left behind a newborn baby while fleeing from a Philadelphia Walmart after they were caught shoplifting.

Alganon Muhammad, 22, and his father Haamza Muhammad, 41, were each charged with theft, endangering the welfare of a child and related offenses.

Investigators say the men and one other person fled a Northeast Philadelphia Walmart when they were confronted by a store security guard about stealing items.

When the men fled the store, investigators say Alganon Muhammad left behind his infant child in a baby carrier. Alganon was arrested and charged in January.

Haamza Muhammad was already in custody in Chester County when he was charged Monday in the suspected shoplifting case.