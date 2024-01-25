Father speaks out after arson, gunfire with family inside Hunting Park home: 'I have to protect my kids'

Philadelphia police say a home was set on fire before a shooting erupted right outside with a family, including three children, still inside.

Officers found a porch engulfed in flames after being called to the 3800 block of Marshall Street for shots fired around 4 a.m. Police have ruled the incident arson.

Over 25 bullets were also found littered in front of the Hunting Park home, along with two different weapons.

Multiple shots were fired into the house, several lodged in walls and a staircase. A fresh container of gas was also found at the scene.

The homeowner, Mustafa Feaster, has lived in Hunting Park over 20 years and is grateful to be alive. "My kids are laying down asleep. I went to bed and closed my eyes. My wife tried to wake me up. She heard the banging and she seen the fire. I didn’t wake up. She had to kick me to wake me up."

He jumped out of his sleep to the chaos of gunfire outside his window and the blaze on his front porch, while his pregnant wife got her family out of their beds and on the ground for cover. "She got down and put the kids on the floor."

Feaster told FOX 29 he can’t imagine who would do something like this, "It’s really unexpected because I work so I don’t know who. Somebody must’ve hit the wrong house."

He went on to add, "My thing is I have to protect my kids first. I have to do what I have to do as a father and a husband. It’s very terrifying because it could be anybody that did it. My kids could’ve been hurt. I could’ve been hurt."

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is under way.