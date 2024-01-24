Escaped teen murder suspect's mom pleads for son to surrender: “Turn yourself in"

Philadelphia officials are searching for a teen prisoner who they say escaped custody Wednesday afternoon.

Shane Pryor, 17, slipped police custody in the emergency room parking lot at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia around noon Wednesday.

FOX 29’s Dawn Timmeney spoke to Shane Pryor’s mom who is extremely distraught and says her life has been a nightmare for the last three and a half since her first born was charged with murder as she pleads for him to do the right thing.

"The only thing I can say to him if he sees this is to turn yourself in because you don't want to make this worse than it already is."

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank J. Vanore confirmed that Pryor has been in police custody since he was charged with murder in 2020 at the age of 14. He is still awaiting trial.

According to Attorney Paul DiMaio, who is representing the 17-year-old, Pryor and another teen were charged in the killing of 54-year-old Tanya Harris in an alleyway in Northeast Philly back on October 10, 2020.

Pryor’s mom says she believes her son escaped because efforts to have his case tried in juvenile court were recently denied.

"He's terrified out of his freaking mind because he's gonna turn 18 and he knows he is gonna be removed from the place he's been at for three and a half years to an adult prison with real murderers and real rapists. He's afraid for his safety," said the mom.

Though police consider him as "dangerous" his court appointed lawyer says he’s just scared.

"He's always maintained his innocence," said Attorney Dimaio. "And like I said he's just a mild mannered kid, not a hardened criminal like I usually talk to."

His mom says the last time she talked to him was Saturday.

"Now you just hear hopelessness in his voice. He's given up. He don't want visitors no more. He didn't want me to come see him cause he feels like there's no point," she said.

The mom says her son was never in trouble before this, but got involved with the wrong crowd. She claims it was the other teen who pulled the trigger. That detail has not been confirmed by officials.

Pryor, who police say is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, was last seen wearing a blue sweater and sweatpants.

The United States Marshals believe Pryor may be operating a stolen Ford F-150 with PA Tag ZTS-0503 as noted in a post on X Wednesday evening.

Police are not sure if he is still in the area but are encouraging anyone who has any information on his whereabouts to contact them.