Father speaks out after woman accused of 'purposely' running over his daughter in fatal hit-and-run

A father is speaking out after police have charged a woman in the murder of his daughter during a hit-and run last week.

Ajee Williams, 30, is accused of hitting 41-year-old Carla Mahan just moments after she stepped off an NJ Transit bus at 7th and Morgan streets in Camden.

Carla Mahan's father, Carlos Mahan, says it's difficult to hear that the woman arrested and charged for his daughter's murder is accused of intentionally running her over.

Prosecutors described it as "deliberately...purposely and knowingly."

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Williams drove up the curb, onto the grassy lot in Camden just off Morgan Boulevard near 676 after she and Carla had a brief conversation through the passenger side window.

That conversation happened moments after Carla got off a New Jersey transit bus coming home from work last Wednesday at 3:21 in the afternoon.

Police later found and examined the Dodge Durango driven by Williams and court documents say human flesh and hair were found underneath the vehicle.

Prosecutors say Williams likely had her two children in the car as they were seen on video being picked up by her in the Dodge Durango at a school in Camden just a few minutes before.

"How and why can you be a monster in front of your own kids to do that," said Carlos Mahan. "That's what I want to know. Why, how, your kids see this? That's gonna traumatize them even though it's traumatizing us."

"If she get the chance to know her whether she knew her or not even though she had that rage I know if she could take that day back I know she would never did that cause if she would have got to know her maybe they could have handled that better instead of running somebody over like they're a dog," said Carla’s father.

The family tells FOX 29 they plan to meet with prosecutors Wednesday then be in court Thursday morning for defendant Williams’ first court appearance on the first degree murder charge.

"To see that she is brought to justice. That's why I'm going for my daughter. I wouldn't miss this for all the money in the world," said Mahan.



