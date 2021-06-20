Father's Day plagued by gun violence in Philadelphia

article

Overnight into Father's Day, the city of Philadelphia was plagued with numerous shootings as the city counts an uptick in gun violence.

There were seven total shootings in the evening to early morning hours Sunday.

At approximately 10:18 p.m. on Saturday, a 33-year-old man was shot once in the left ankle while on the 800 block of North 49th Street. The man was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition.

At 1:02 a.m. on the 7200 block of Oxford avenue, police responded to report of a shooting where a man, approximately 30-years-old, was shot three times. He sustained gunshot wounds to the buttocks, right ankle, and left thigh. Police took him to Einstein Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

A double shooting left one man dead in North Philadelphia on the 2700 block of West Montgomery Avenue at approximately 2:27 a.m.. A 24-year-old man was shot five times – once in the chest, once in the back, once in the left side, and twice in the head. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by police and was pronounced dead at 2:38 a.m. A second man, a 21-year-old, was shot twice – once in the lower back and once in the side. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical but stable condition.

On the 3000 block of West Colona Street in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city at approximately 3:12 a.m., a woman suffered a graze wound to the right shoulder. She was taken to Temple University and placed in stable condition.

Shortly after, at 3:23 a.m. at Swanson and Gurney Streets on the highway, a 67-year-old man was shot twice – once in each leg. He was taken to Episcopal Hospital and then transferred to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Again, shortly after, at 3:45 a.m. at Paxon Street and Wyalusing Avenue on the highway, a 32-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the left calf and a graze wound to the right leg. He was taken to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Lastly, at Castor and Erie Avenues on the highway at approximately 4:33 a.m., a 3-year-old man was shot once in the left chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests were made in any of these shootings.