Police: 2 shot, 1 killed in North Philadelphia

article

A man was killed while another person was hospitalized after they were both shot in North Philadelphia.

Officials say two people were shot early Sunday, at the intersection of North 27th Street and West Montgomery Avenue, around 2:30.

Responding officers rushed a man with a gunshot wound to the head to Temple University Hospital where the man was pronounced dead.

A second person was also shot, authorities say, and that person was taken to Temple. No other details were released regarding the person or their injuries.

Police say an investigation is underway. There are no suspects, no weapons have been found and no arrests made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter