FBI looks to identify woman found dead in New Jersey last year

Federal authorities in New Jersey are seeking assistance in identifying a woman who was found dead last summer.

This week, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released composite sketches of the woman, who they say was found dead in Elizabeth, New Jersey on June 11, 2020.

Authorities have described the woman as a Black female between the ages of 25 and 35 with a slender build. She was approximately five-feet-six-inches tall, weighed between 125 and 140 pounds, and had double piercings in both ears.

She did not have tattoos and may have worn wigs, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact the Union County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 428-9412.

