FBI Most Wanted: Man sought in 2000s killing of Philadelphia 5-year-old

article

Federal authorities continue to search for one of the country's most wanted people accused of being involved in the kidnapping and murder of a young Philadelphia girl more than two decades ago.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation re-shared information about Alexis Flores, a Honduras native linked to the July 2000 disappearance of a 5-year-old girl who was found strangled to death in a nearby apartment a month later.

Investigators believe Flores has used many aliases, including Mario Flores, Mario Roberto Flores, Mario F. Roberto, Alex Contreras and Alesis Contreras. He is descried as 5-foot-4, 130-140 pounds with scars on his forehead and right cheek.

It's believed that Flores is between the ages of 41-48, and has maintained ties to his native Honduras. Authorities are offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information that leads to his capture.