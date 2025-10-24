FBI, Philadelphia police raid multiple properties in Kensington drug raid: sources
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police and the FBI conducted raids at multiple locations in Philadelphia Friday morning.
Sources say the raids are tied to a large-scale drug investigation.
What we know:
FOX 29's Chris O'Connell was on scene as authorities entered properties near F and Clearfield Streets early Friday morning.
Federal agents also swarmed properties on the 3100 block of Weymouth Street.
Neighbors say the raids began around dawn.
The FBI is expected to hold a press conference regarding the investigation Friday afternoon.
What we don't know:
It's unknown at this time how many arrests have been made.