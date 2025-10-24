Expand / Collapse search

FBI, Philadelphia police raid multiple properties in Kensington drug raid: sources

By
Updated  October 24, 2025 11:33am EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • FOX 29 was on scene Friday morning as the FBI and Philadelphia police raided multiple properties in Kensington.
    • Sources tell FOX 29 the raids were part of a drug investigation.
    • Officials are expected to provide more details on the investigation Friday afternoon.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police and the FBI conducted raids at multiple locations in Philadelphia Friday morning. 

Sources say the raids are tied to a large-scale drug investigation.

What we know:

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell was on scene as authorities entered properties near F and Clearfield Streets early Friday morning.

Federal agents also swarmed properties on the 3100 block of Weymouth Street.

Neighbors say the raids began around dawn.

The FBI is expected to hold a press conference regarding the investigation Friday afternoon.

What we don't know:

It's unknown at this time how many arrests have been made.

The Source

  • Information in this story was provided through law enforcement sources and FOX 29 reporter Chris O'Connell at the scene.

Crime & Public SafetyPhiladelphiaNews