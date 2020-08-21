FBI searching for group accused of robbing over a dozen pharmacies in Pennsylvania, Maryland

Federal authorities are searching for a group of men accused of robbing more than a dozen pharmacies in Pennsylvania and Maryland, and have issued a $25k reward for their prosecution.

Investigators say the suspects, often seen dressed in dark clothes, hoods, and face masks, are known to bum-rush pharmacy counters in search of Oxycodone, Percocet, and Promethazine.

The FBI says during the chain of robberies the suspects have used pepper spray on store employees and customers.

The FBI says anyone with information on these robberies or the suspects involved could be entitled to a reward of up to $25k. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-225-5324 or tips.fbi.gov.

