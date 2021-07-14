FBI seeking help to identify John Doe in child exploitation investigation

article

FBI officials are asking the public for help identifying a man in a video who may be involved with a child sexual exploitation case.

The man, referred to as John Doe 44 by authorities, is believed to have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

Attempts to identify John Doe 44 are a part of a national effort.

Authorities say initial video of John Doe 44 shown with a child was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February of 2021

The video depicting John Doe 44 is believed to have been produced prior to November of 2018.

John Doe 44 is described as a White male, likely between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. According to authorities, John Doe 44 could be heard speaking English in the video.

"Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years," authorities explained.

The FBI has released photographs, an informational poster, and an audio clip featuring John Doe 44 and those can be found on the FBI’s website.

If you have any information concerning this case, please call the FBI's toll-free tip-line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

