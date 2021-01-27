FBI seeks assistance identifying woman in connection with ongoing investigation

article

The FBI is seeking information regarding the identity of a woman they believe may be able to provide critical information about a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The FBI states the photos of the woman, calling her Jane Doe 43, are probably from October 2019.

Officials with the Bureau say the woman is heard speaking English in a video. They believe her to be 20 to 30-years-old with dark hair.

Anyone with information regarding the woman can call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at their website, here.

The FBI is seeking this information as a part of an ongoing investigation, partnering with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

