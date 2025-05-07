Federal spending cuts threaten vital anti-violence program in Camden

The Brief Community members marched after cuts are made to crucial violence prevention programs in Camden. The Trump administration cancelled $3 million worth of funding from the Center of Family Services. This is heartbreaking for Camden.



Camden’s leadership and supporters of a community group say a cut in federal funding has threatened an anti-violence program credited with lowering crime.

What we know:

Chanting and waving signs, Camden activists marched along city streets in protest.

Raising her voice, Maria Hernandez, working to end street violence, after she lost the father of her daughter 12 years ago in a shooting in front of their Centerville, Camden home. Hernandez said, "The streets you know, they’re just the streets. You are not going to get anything out of them. You lose a lot when it comes to the streets - things you’re not ever able to get back."

For nine years, Hernandez has walked Camden’s streets working to intervene in violence for Cure4Camden a community-based group. Now, city leaders say the program is threatened by a nearly $3 million cut in federal grant funding by Donald Trump’s Justice Department.

Dig deeper:

Louis Cappelli is Camden County Commissioner Director. He said, "One his [Donald J. Trump] trips, one of his weekly trips to Mar-a-Lago, the cost of that could pay for this program. One trip, could pay for this program for 30 years."

Supporters argue efforts like this have helped Camden push its crime rate to "A 50-year low" with steep drops in homicides and shootings. It’s done through weekly group sessions and peer mentoring.

U.S. Justice did not immediately return a request for comment. Cure4Camden said it received an April 22nd. e-mail stating the funds, "…no longer effectuates Department priorities…"

What they're saying:

Anna Payanzo Cotton is with the Center for Family Services. She said, "The abrupt stop in federal funding is devastating. It has caused a loss in their partnerships with peer mediators and staff deployment."

Activists say they’re seeking replacement funding, trying to save jobs, as they look to the streets with deep concern. Maria Hernandez said, "If we can’t get in contact with them and help them navigate, help mediate situations, our crime rate is going to spike-back-up."