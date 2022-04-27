Feds indict 2 Philadelphia men for carjacking spree across Philadelphia and Delaware counties

article

United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced Wednesday that two Philadelphia men are facing charges related to multiple carjackings across Philadelphia and Delaware counties.

In early April, U.S. Attorney Williams announced that a federal grand jury formally charged the suspects. Authorities say Tarik Chambers, 20, and Nikeem Leach-Hilton, 22, were charged by indictment with conspiracy, three counts of carjacking, three counts of carrying a firearm, and other related charges.

The indictment alleges that on December 19, 2021, the suspects carjacked two victims at gunpoint in the Lawncrest section of the city. According to the indictment, the defendant also carjacked two more victims at gunpoint in Germantown, 20 minutes later.

About six hours after the carjacking in Germantown, the indictment alleges that the suspects used a "ghost" gun to carjack another victim along Baltimore Pike in Springfield Township. Responding officers say that the suspects then fled the scene, leading officers on a high-speed car chase through Delaware County. During the chase, the suspects crashed into another motorist, causing them severe, life-threatening injuries, police say.

"Enough is enough," said U.S. Attorney Williams. "If you commit a serious violent crime in our city, you can expect the feds to show up on your doorstep."

The action to federally charge the suspects is a result of Philadelphia's newly formed carjacking task force. The goal of the task force is to curb the wave of carjackings in the community and to identify and prosecute all who terrorize innocent victims.

Authorities say if the suspects are convicted of all charges, they will face 21 years in prison with a maximum possible life sentence.