Police: New Jersey school bus crashes with child on board, both drivers injured

Two drivers are injured after police say a car hit a school bus in a head-on collision Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on the 1400 block of Jarvis Road in Gloucester Township around 8 a.m.

Police say the driver of a Toyota Camry suffered a medical emergency when he crossed over the yellow line and hit the school bus head-on.

Police say one child was onboard when the bus crashed.

However, police say the child was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation as a precaution,

Both drivers were reportedly injured in the crash.

The driver of the bus suffered minor injuries, while the Camry driver had to be extracted from the car, according to police.

Jarvis Road was closed for about two hours.