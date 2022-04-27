Expand / Collapse search

Police: New Jersey school bus crashes with child on board, both drivers injured

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

School bus involved in head-on collision in New Jersey

Two drivers are injured after police say a car hit a school bus in a head-on collision Wednesday morning.

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. - Two drivers are injured after police say a car hit a school bus in a head-on collision Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on the 1400 block of Jarvis Road in Gloucester Township around 8 a.m.

Police say the driver of a Toyota Camry suffered a medical emergency when he crossed over the yellow line and hit the school bus head-on.

Police say one child was onboard when the bus crashed.

One child was on board the bus at the time of the crash, but was not injured, according to police. However, police say the child was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation as a precaution,

Both drivers were reportedly injured in the crash.

MORE HEADLINES:

The driver of the bus suffered minor injuries, while the Camry driver had to be extracted from the car, according to police.

Jarvis Road was closed for about two hours.