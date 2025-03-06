Female officer injured serving restraining order to man at Philadelphia apartment

The Brief A Philadelphia police officer was injured after a man was served a restraining order overnight. The man who was served the warrant intentionally backed into her police vehicle, police say. The officer is being treated for her injuries after taking the man into custody.



A 40-year-old man is now in police custody after a Philadelphia police officer was injured while on duty in the city's Bustleton section.

What we know:

A female police officer served a protection of abuse order on a man at an apartment complex on the 1700 block of Grant Avenue around 1 a.m. Thursday.

When she attempted to leave, police say the man intentionally rammed the back of his vehicle into the front of her marked vehicle.

The crash caused several airbags to deploy and left the police vehicle with heavy damage.

Police say the officer was "shaken up with bumps and bruises," but was still able to take the man into custody.

What's next:

The man is now in police custody, and faces several charges, including assault on police.

The officer, a 19-year veteran of the department, will be checked for several injuries at a local hospital.

Dig deeper:

Police say the protection papers were initiated by the man's wife, who told them where to find her husband.

A first attempt was made Wednesday night, but the man fled before being served. He was reconginzed by the female officer about an hour later.

He was allowed to leave after being served, but has now escalated his charges after backing into the police officer's vehicle, according to authorities.