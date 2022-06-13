Female suspect wanted for assault at carnival in Chester County, police say

article

Police are looking to identify a female suspect they say is wanted for an assault in Chester County.

A fight reportedly brought out during a carnival at the Exton Square Mall on June 11 around 8:50 p.m.

The female suspect appears to throw someone to the ground then kick them in photos posted by the West Whiteland Police Department.

Police say they are looking for the suspect wearing the neon pink sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant McCloskey at 610-363-0200 ext. 2117 or jmccloskey@westwhiteland.org.





