Police: Husband allegedly shot wife in attempted murder-suicide inside Logan home
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot by her husband Monday morning.
The 62-year-old woman was reportedly shot twice inside a home on the 4500 block of Uber Street in the Logan section of Philadelphia.
She was rushed to the hospital, where she is said to be in critical condition.
A 63-year-old man was also found in the home with a gunshot wound, according to police. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police believe the man shot his wife before taking his own life.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.