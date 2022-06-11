Teen killed in double shooting in East Germantown, police say

article

Police say one person is dead, and another injured after a shooting in East Germantown Saturday evening.

An 18-year-old was reportedly shot in the head and shoulder on the 5500 block of Devon Street around 5:46 p.m. He was pronounced dead at Albert Einstein Hospital.

Police say a second victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot two times in the back and once in the arm. He was also transported to the hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

This shooting comes a day after police say a 14-year-old boy was killed, and a 15-year-old girl were injured in a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia.