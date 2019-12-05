Festibus: SEPTA buses get decked out for the holiday season

Tis the season for festivity and SEPTA is joining in with their annual holiday competition.

In the 7th Annual “All District Holiday Vehicle Competition”, SEPTA employees brought a creation of their own imagination to life.

They received donations from coworkers and dedicated their personal time to make the projects possible.

SEPTA teams decked out their buses to be judged by FOX 29’s own Sue Serio to win bragging rights.

The top three winners stopped by FOX 29 Thursday morning.

In third place, Santa's Snack Shack from the Southern District depot dazzled with its' Willy Wonka-inspired decor. Altogether, a team of seven transformed the bus into a holiday treat that served up all the iconic candies and desserts.

In second place, the Frontier District Depot's "The Lion King" bus was a roaring success for those who set eyes on it.

And last, but certainly not least, the winner of the entire competition was the Callowhill District’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” bus.

To see the buses in real life, they will be parked all over Center City so visitors can enjoy them.

More information can be found on the Festibus by SEPTA website.