FIFA Club World Cup fans provide economic boost to Philly

The Brief The economic impact of 2025 Club World Cup is expected to be more than $9 billion in the U.S. Philadelphia is one of 11 U.S. host cities benefiting from the influx of international soccer fans for the next two weeks. The majority of fans are from out of town and they are spending money in hotels, transportation and meals.



Soccer fans are taking over South Philadelphia for the FIFA Club World Cup and from the rich history to the restaurant scene, fans around the world are getting to know the real Philadelphia, boosting some businesses and helping the city out.

What we know:

Center City Philadelphia is bustling with international soccer fans this week as the FIFA Club World Cup kicks into high gear.

The tournament is also translating into millions of tourism dollars for the city.

"We are going to the Rodin Museum tomorrow then the Reading Terminal Market," soccer fan Diego Cardoza said while waiting in line at the Liberty Bell.

He’s in town with his wife from Illinois to cheer on the Brazilian club team Flamengo who won Monday night in the opening local match of the Club World Cup.

After cheering on his team to a win, the Cardoza's spent Tuesday hitting the local tourist sites.

"This is our first day for tourism. We arrived right before the game yesterday and we’re staying here until Saturday" Cardoza explained.

The 32-team tournament is being held in 11 U.S. cities and features some of the best club teams in the world. It’s seen as an "appetizer" to next summer's FIFA World Cup 2026.

And fans arriving in Philly are dropping lots of cash while they’re here.

"Expensive" said one Moroccan tourist outside an Old City hotel where buses were waiting to take media members to the stadium.

Morocco soccer fan Muhammad Alush from Fishtown is staying at the Wyndham Old City for a few days. He’s meeting up with friends from all over the world. They’ll be spending thousands on hotels, meals, drinks and lots of soccer merchandise.

What they're saying:

"Actually, I have a lot of friends They’re coming Chicago, New York and New York City. Spending money hotels, transport, Ubers" said Alush.

Across town in Center City loud chants were coming from the "Tir Na Nog" Irish Bar at 16th and Arch Street.

Hundreds of Manchester City fans packed inside for a pep rally before tomorrow’s noon match with Wydad AC of Morocco. For Center City businesses, the international shot in the arm has been a nice summer boost.

"We are very thankful. We’ve never seen anything like this before so we are kind of just going with the flow. Not bad for a Tuesday night" said Tir Na Nog manager Nicole Baker.

By the numbers:

According to a study by the nonprofit "Open Economics", it’s estimated the Club World Cup will bring in $9.5 billion in economic impact to the 11 U.S. host cities.

The impact is expected to be even bigger when the FIFA World Cup 2026 comes to Philly next summer.

"Last night there were 25,000 fans at Lincoln Financial Field. And a majority of them were from out of town, that were here from other parts of the world to become part of this experience to follow their teams," said Meg Kane, CEO of Philadelphia Soccer 2026.

Part of the commitment to the city, FIFA is also donating $1 million to renovate and build new youth soccer pitches around the region.

What's next:

Remaining Games at Lincoln Financial Field: