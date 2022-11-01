Fight involving hundreds of kids at Academy Park High School leaves officers injured, causes property damage

article

The Sharon Hill Borough Police Department is investigating a large fight, involving hundreds of kids at Academy Park High School, that left school officials and police officers injured.

On Tuesday, at around 11:30 a.m., police say they responded to Academy Park High School for reports of a large fight. Sharon Hill officers, along with officers from surrounding police departments, located hundreds of juveniles fighting both inside and outside the school.

Authorities say a county assist was requested along with the assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police due to the size and intensity of the crowd. Numerous people were taken into custody and police say school officials and officers were attacked during the incident.

There are also reports of property damage to the interior of the high school lobby, according to officials.

This incident is actively being investigated by Sharon Hill Detectives and school administration.