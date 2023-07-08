Fight leads to fatal stabbing blocks from Atlantic City boardwalk, officials say
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - A man was stabbed to death, and another is in custody for murder after a fight turned deadly in Atlantic City this weekend.
The victim, identified as Jewel Lonon, was found with multiple stab wounds on the 1100 block of Pacific Avenue around 5 a.m. Saturday.
He later succumbed to his injuries.
Police say he was stabbed after a fight broke out blocks the boardwalk, and a suspect was arrested the same day.
Julio Felix Vazquez-Dones, 37, is charged with murder and several weapons offenses.