Fight leads to fatal stabbing blocks from Atlantic City boardwalk, officials say

A man was stabbed to death, and another is in custody for murder after a fight turned deadly in Atlantic City this weekend.

The victim, identified as Jewel Lonon, was found with multiple stab wounds on the 1100 block of Pacific Avenue around 5 a.m. Saturday.

MORE HEADLINES:

He later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say he was stabbed after a fight broke out blocks the boardwalk, and a suspect was arrested the same day.

Julio Felix Vazquez-Dones, 37, is charged with murder and several weapons offenses.