Man in his 20s found shot in the head inside car on Hunting Park street: police
article
PHILADELPHIA - A 22-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after shots were fired in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section Friday night.
Officers arrived to find the victim inside a vehicle on the 300 block of Erie Avenue around 10:15 a.m.
He was suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, and is being treated for critical injuries.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 2 dead, 3 injured after collision with bulldozer on South Philadelphia street, police say
- Married couple fatally shot at close range near West Philadelphia home: police
- Authorities search for 'dangerous' inmate who escaped from Pennsylvania jail using sheets
No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered. A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.