Man in his 20s found shot in the head inside car on Hunting Park street: police

A 22-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after shots were fired in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section Friday night.

Officers arrived to find the victim inside a vehicle on the 300 block of Erie Avenue around 10:15 a.m.

He was suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, and is being treated for critical injuries.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered. A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.