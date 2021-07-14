Fight leads to fatal stabbing in Frankford, police say

article

A man has died after a stabbing in the Frankford section of the city.

Police responded to reports of a person with a weapon at approximately 10:08 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Torresdale Avenue.

When police arrived, they found the victim, Matthew Maguire, suffering from multiple stab wounds to the neck, back, and shoulder, in the parking lot.

Medics arrived on scene to treat Maguire, but he was pronounced dead at 10:12 p.m.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that at approximately 10 p.m., the victim was outside of a restaurant when he became involved in an altercation with an unknown man and woman.

During the altercation, the victim received deep lacerations to his throat, back, and shoulder.

Several people were taken into custody for further investigation; however, at this time, there are no formal charges.

