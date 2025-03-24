Fire at Berean Presbyterian Church in North Philly

The Brief An investigation is underway after a fire occurred at Berean Presbyterian Church in North Philly Monday. No injuries from the fire were reported.



A historical site in North Philadelphia caught fire Monday afternoon.

Police are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

What we know:

At around 3:15 p.m. the Philadelphia Fire Department (PFD) responded to a report of a fire at a church on the 2100 block of Broad St.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a fire on the second floor of the three-story historical site.

They were able to extinguish the fire and place it under control at 4:06 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

What's next:

The Fire Marshal's Office will determine the cause and origin of the fire.