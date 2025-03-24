Fire at Berean Presbyterian Church in North Philly
PHILADELPHIA - A historical site in North Philadelphia caught fire Monday afternoon.
Police are working to determine the cause of the blaze.
What we know:
At around 3:15 p.m. the Philadelphia Fire Department (PFD) responded to a report of a fire at a church on the 2100 block of Broad St.
Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a fire on the second floor of the three-story historical site.
They were able to extinguish the fire and place it under control at 4:06 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
What's next:
The Fire Marshal's Office will determine the cause and origin of the fire.
The Source: The information in this story is from the Philadelphia Fire Department (PFD).