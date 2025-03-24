Expand / Collapse search

Fire at Berean Presbyterian Church in North Philly

March 24, 2025
Church fire in North Philly

Firefighters were on the scene of a church fire that occurred in North Philly Monday.

The Brief

    • An investigation is underway after a fire occurred at Berean Presbyterian Church in North Philly Monday.
    • No injuries from the fire were reported.

PHILADELPHIA - A historical site in North Philadelphia caught fire Monday afternoon. 

Police are working to determine the cause of the blaze. 

What we know:

At around 3:15 p.m. the Philadelphia Fire Department (PFD) responded to a report of a fire at a church on the 2100 block of Broad St. 

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a fire on the second floor of the three-story historical site.

They were able to extinguish the fire and place it under control at 4:06 p.m. 

No injuries were reported. 

What's next:

The Fire Marshal's Office will determine the cause and origin of the fire.

The Source: The information in this story is from  the Philadelphia Fire Department (PFD).

