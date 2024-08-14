Fire heavily damages popular Jersey shore restaurant

Flames raced through a popular restaurant on the Jersey shore Wednesday night.

Video showed the smoke and flames around 5:30 in Sea Isle City, at Casa Taco, on the 4200 block of Park Road in the shore community.

FOX 29’s Sue Serio and Bob Kelly were at a nearby restaurant at the time of the fire and were evacuated. Sue sent video of the flames and smoke pouring out of the building.

SKYFOX over the scene showed extensive damage to the roof.

Other buildings nearby were evacuated for a time as a precaution.

No details have been released regarding any injuries or how the fire started.