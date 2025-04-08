Vandals destroy art installation at Singing Fountain in South Philly: 'A lot of us are heartbroken'

article

A community is heartbroken after vandals destroyed a popular art installation in South Philly.

Now, they plan to stitch it all back together.

What we know:

Surveillance video from a building on East Passyunk Avenue captures what appears to be two women taking down a yarn bomb installation at the neighborhood landmark, Singing Fountain.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The alleged vandals spent almost a half hour with bags and appearing to leisurely move around the fountain removing the artwork.

Two men, already sitting there when the suspects arrived, eventually left.

The video also captures foot traffic and cars constantly go by.

Philadelphia Police are investigating the theft and say no arrests have been made.

What they're saying:

"I’m heartbroken. A lot of us are heartbroken. A lot of people are really upset," said Ashley Haak. She’s the owner of South Philly Yarn and Craft.

She's seen the video of the alleged vandals.

"I cried. I was so upset. I like came over to the coffee shop because every morning I get coffee and I come and check on it. And I was like in shock," she said. Haak says her business helped add on to the project which the Philadelphia Drunken Knitwits originally started.

"We got a lot of donations from the Knitwits and a lot of donations from South Philly Yarn and Craft crew, who worked on a ton of the pieces and put it all together. It took hundreds of hours and lots of maintenance too," said Haak. The display included mostly flowers but also sweaters of Gritty, the Eagles and Phillies.

Haak says they have to redo it in two weeks for Flavors on the Ave, which is a Passyunk community event.

"The best thing that's come out of it is the support from the community and also local businesses. We're getting donations for more pieces and yarn and space to come meet and make more things. so that's been really heartwarming to feel," said Haak.

What's next:

The creators of the yarn bomb are accepting donations of anything you can make or acrylic yarn to help them get started again.

It can be dropped off at the South Philly Yarn and Craft store at 1625 S 11th St Suite B, Philadelphia, PA 19148.