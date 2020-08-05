Fire leaves 3 row homes damaged in Marcus Hook
MARCUS HOOK, Pa. - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Marcus Hook that damaged three row homes.
The blaze broke out on Spruce Street around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday and was quickly placed under control.
According to officials, no injuries have been reported. No word on how the fire started.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
