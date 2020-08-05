Fire leaves 3 row homes damaged in Marcus Hook

article

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Marcus Hook that damaged three row homes.

The blaze broke out on Spruce Street around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday and was quickly placed under control.

According to officials, no injuries have been reported. No word on how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP