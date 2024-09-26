Fire melts through playground equipment at community park in New Castle

article

An investigation is underway after flames erupted at a playground Monday evening in New Castle.

Fire crews responded to the fire at Brookhaven Park on Green Ridge Road around 6 p.m.

It was quickly extinguished, but caused structural damage to the playground equipment.

MORE HEADLINES:

Photos show part of the structure being completely melted away.

No injuries were reported, and it is unclear if any children were playing at the time.

The cause is still unknown as police are asking anyone with information to contact them.