Video: 'Irate' customer wanted for $8,400-tirade through Philly chicken shop

A very pricey outburst at a restaurant in North Philadelphia has sparked an investigation as police seek to identify the suspect.

Video captured the moment a woman became irate at the Crown Fried Chicken on Broad Street early Monday morning.

First, she smashed two cash registers, two card readers, two receipt printers and a digital menu monitor on the ground.

Then, the woman can be seen aggressively climbing over the counter.

Police say the tirade caused damages totaling $8,470.

Surveillance images even showed the woman being held back by another person at one point.

No injuries were reported, and it is unclear what caused the shocking outburst.

The woman is wanted for vandalism, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.