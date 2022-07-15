Fire officials: 2 hospitalized after being rescued from fire in West Philadelphia

article

Two people are in the hospital after being rescued from a fire in West Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia fire officials.

Authorities say a fire broke out on the third and fourth floor of an apartment building in the area of 46th and Walnut Streets.

According to officials, one adult and a child were rescued from the building and transported to the hospital.

SKYFOX flew over the scene and firefighters could be seen on the roof of the building and on the ground below.

The fire has since been placed under control.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.