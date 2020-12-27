Fire tears through building in Powelton, no injuries reported

Officials say no one was hurt in a Sunday evening fire that tore through a building in Powelton.

Firefighters were called to the area of North 41st Street and Haverford Avenue just after 5 a.m. A viewer video submitted to FOX 29 shows the flames engulfing a large part of the two-story building.

Officials say it took less than an hour to contain the flames. Emergency medical responders were called to the scene, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter