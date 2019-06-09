Fire tears through West Philadelphia row home

Fire crews worked to contain an inferno that tore through a two story row home in West Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

Officials say the fire erupted at a home on 52nd Street and Chancellor Street sometime before 5:30 a.m.

Emergency responders extinguished the fire shortly after 6 a.m.

It is unclear at this time if there was anyone in the home at the time of the blaze.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.