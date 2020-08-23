Fire under control after 6-alarm blaze rips through Nicetown-Tioga warehouse

article

More than 200 firefighters were called to the scene of a massive inferno that engulfed a warehouse and impacted several other buildings early Sunday morning in Nicetown-Tioga.

Crews responded to the scene on Stokley Street and West Hunting Park Avenue just after 2 a.m. and found large flames shooting from the building.

Officials say a portion of the roof collapsed during the heat of the inferno as the fire exceeded five-alarms. Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says this is the city's first six-alarm blaze since 2016.

Philadelphia Fire Department tweeted Sunday morning that the fire has impacted several storage and manufacturing buildings, some of which contain paper products.

Officials say one firefighter sustained injuries and taken to a nearby hospital. No word on the firefighter's condition.

Advertisement

Fire crews reported the blaze under control just before 11:30 am. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP