Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at Delco chocolate factory

A two-alarm fire at a Delaware County chocolate factory had fire crews battling Saturday evening.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the Barry Callebaut Chocolate Factory on Industrial Highway, in Eddystone Saturday about 8:15 p.m. The fire quickly developed into a two-alarm blaze.

Crews battled the relentless fire several hours. Officials say the flames were centered in the roaster room of the company, with flames shooting through the roof.

No word on injuries or a cause of the blaze.

