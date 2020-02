Firefighters are battling a blaze at a junkyard in Camden, New Jersey.

The fire broke out on Atlantic Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

SKYFOX shows multiple crews on the scene battling the heavy smoke and flames.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

